Carry 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.65 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $109.49 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 88.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,916,490 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

