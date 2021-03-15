Carvana Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $286.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.34. Carvana has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total transaction of $12,893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total transaction of $17,877,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,214 shares of company stock worth $227,926,983 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

