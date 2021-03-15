carVertical Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.27 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $9.27 million and $329,017.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00667696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00072141 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026196 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035668 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.