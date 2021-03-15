Caspian Price Tops $0.0193 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Caspian has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $824,577.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 209.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

