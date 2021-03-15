Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Catalent worth $37,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Catalent by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Argus upped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

CTLT opened at $105.76 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.