Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Catalent worth $172,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $105.76 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

