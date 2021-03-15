Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 859,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,251,000 after acquiring an additional 83,756 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 464.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 58.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 804,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,922,000 after acquiring an additional 297,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $229.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.91 and a 200 day moving average of $176.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

