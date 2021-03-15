Cathay Pacific Airways Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.80 on Monday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

