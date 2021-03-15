Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $492.90. 10,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $549.49 and its 200 day moving average is $518.24. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

