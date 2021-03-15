Cavalier Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,399.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock worth $355,006,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.72. 320,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.17. The company has a market capitalization of $776.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

