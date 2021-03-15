Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 1,321 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 6,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,584,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 115,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.08.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,208. The company has a market cap of $174.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.20. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

