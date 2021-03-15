Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $6.22 on Monday, reaching $2,055.70. 22,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,686. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,030.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,754.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

