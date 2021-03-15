Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,089,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,310,000 after purchasing an additional 398,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 661,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,527,000 after purchasing an additional 316,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $348.22. 11,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

