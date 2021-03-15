Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.98 and its 200 day moving average is $224.50. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.