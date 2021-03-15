CBDAO (BREE) Trading Up 86.3% This Week

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. CBDAO has a total market cap of $103,594.76 and $15,445.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CBDAO has traded up 86.3% against the US dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00453201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00095525 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00571393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

