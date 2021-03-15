CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,195 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.49% of CBRE Group worth $102,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

