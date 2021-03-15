Ccore Price Tops $0.0066 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $11,198.92 and approximately $53.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00664409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00071878 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

