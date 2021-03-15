Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Shares Up 3.3%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUY)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.