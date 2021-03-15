Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $61.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cedar Fair traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 564957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 317,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $7,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.