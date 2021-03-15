Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.11

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $16.93. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 44,744 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,361 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 345,723 shares during the last quarter.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

