CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $167,819.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00661761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00071256 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026243 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

