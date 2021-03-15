Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 95.9% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $324.63 million and $183.87 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 95.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00049271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.34 or 0.00657978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026225 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,112,747 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.