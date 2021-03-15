Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.43. Cellect Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 1,401 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

