Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $41.96 million and $618,642.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00667696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00072141 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026196 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035668 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 41,959,991 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

