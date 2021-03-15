Celsion (CLSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 19th. Analysts expect Celsion to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

CLSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. 251,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,530,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42. Celsion has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

