Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.89.

Cenovus Energy stock remained flat at $C$10.57 during midday trading on Monday. 5,016,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,097. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$10.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.32 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

