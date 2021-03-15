Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives OUTPERFORM Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.89.

Shares of CVE remained flat at $C$10.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,016,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.88. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$10.77. The company has a market cap of C$21.32 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

