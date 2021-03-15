Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Centene by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Centene by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

