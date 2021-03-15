Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce $19.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $22.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.33 million, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

