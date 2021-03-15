Centrality Trading Up 84.2% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $141.38 million and $6.58 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 84.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.06 or 0.00664914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00071486 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

