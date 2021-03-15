Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.02

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 19489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPYYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

