Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $26.40. 173,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 162,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $317.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $847,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

