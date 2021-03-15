Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.