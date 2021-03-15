Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at CIBC

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CERV traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.91. 57,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,142. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of C$4.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.38 million and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

