Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at CIBC

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CERV traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.91. 57,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,142. Cervus Equipment has a fifty-two week low of C$4.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.38 million and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

