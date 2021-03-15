Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cervus Equipment traded as high as C$16.49 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 49644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.10.

CERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$245.76 million and a PE ratio of 20.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.03.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

