Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CERV. CIBC upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE CERV traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.91. 57,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,142. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of C$4.73 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The firm has a market cap of C$244.38 million and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

