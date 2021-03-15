Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CERV. CIBC upped their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE CERV traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.91. 57,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,142. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of C$4.73 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The firm has a market cap of C$244.38 million and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

