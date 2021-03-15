CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

CF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.37. 25,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

