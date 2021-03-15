CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CGI by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in CGI by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 129,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $81.51.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.