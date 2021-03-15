Chainlink (LINK) Trading Down 14% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.21 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $27.14 or 0.00050044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.21 or 0.00662454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00035348 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

