ChainX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.41 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $10.46 or 0.00018597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $80.81 million and $1.41 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00453474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00558307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

