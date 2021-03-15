Change Path LLC Acquires 1,677 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after buying an additional 76,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Shares of DE opened at $368.40 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $370.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.32. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.