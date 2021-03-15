Change Path LLC Acquires Shares of 5,135 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $328.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.33 and a 200-day moving average of $301.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $329.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

