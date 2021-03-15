Change Path LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after purchasing an additional 366,219 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,397,000 after purchasing an additional 289,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $362.00 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $363.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

