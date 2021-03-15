Change Path LLC Buys 854 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,990 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,187. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $452.15 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.22 and a 200-day moving average of $408.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

