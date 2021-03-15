Change Path LLC Buys 9,397 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 360.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.