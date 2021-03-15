Change Path LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Change Path LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 312.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock opened at $513.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.