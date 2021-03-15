Change Path LLC Purchases 4,259 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 138.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of BA stock opened at $273.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $272.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average of $194.18.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

