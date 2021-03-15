Charles V. Bergh Sells 96,025 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 96,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $2,456,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,103,524.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,269. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

