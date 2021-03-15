ChartEx (CHART) Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $328,075.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00457451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00052359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069845 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00557866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

