Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.44% of Chegg worth $50,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 461,963 shares of company stock valued at $44,497,807. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,988. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

